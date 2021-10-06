Media Release: Growlers Add Local Talent to Broadcast Team

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that a pair of exciting local voices will be joining the broadcast booth for the upcoming 2021-22 ECHL season.

Award-winning local journalists Ben Murphy and Kelly-Anne Roberts will be joining the roster as color commentators and will join Growlers play-by-play announcer Chris Ballard for all 36 home games, broadcasting from the Bob Cole Media Centre overlooking Mile One Centre ice.

Rounding out the broadcast team is the long-time voice of professional hockey in St. John's, Brian Rogers, whole role this season will include a variety of duties, including pre-game and long form interviews for the broadcast as well as the team's social media channels and website.

Kelly-Anne Roberts has made a name for herself as a trusted voice throughout Newfoundland and Labrador as an on-air presenter for NTV for the last four years.

While she may be new to the Growlers broadcast booth, Roberts is no stranger to the world of hockey. Roberts has over 20 years of high-level playing experience, including at the collegiate level. She first served as a color commentator while working with the University of Calgary Dinos as a Communications Assistant for both the Men's and Women's hockey teams.

After returning to Newfoundland, Kelly-Anne also provided commentary for the St. John's Edge basketball club during the 2018-19 season.

While Ben Murphy may spend his mornings entertaining the citizens of St. John's as one of the most prominent radio show hosts in Newfoundland and Labrador, his real passion is for the game of hockey.

The Norris Point native grew up playing the game in the Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador minor hockey system and quickly turned his passion for sports into a career when he began hosting the Monday Night Sports Show on VOCM.

His coverage of the Growlers' Kelly Cup championship earned him a Radio Television Digital News Association Award for Sports Feature Reporting and today, he serves as the co-host of VOCM's Morning Show.

A graduate of Memorial University, Murphy also owns a plethora of hockey coaching experience, including the St. John's Junior Hockey League and at Growlers Academy.

Fans can listen to all 72 Growlers games this season, plus the Kelly Cup Playoffs, on Mixlr at www.mixlr.com/nlgrowlers. Select Growlers games will be televised on Rogers TV, a complete broadcast schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

