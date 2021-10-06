Guidelines for Fans Attending 2021-22 Training Camp
October 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Cool Insuring Arena and Adirondack Thunder announced today their fan protocols for the Adirondack Thunder 2021-22 training camp. The arena will follow all State, Local, and CDC established guidelines. Training camp is open to the public but fans will have to adhere to the following:
- Fans wanting to attend training camp will be permitted to ONLY sit in sections X, A, or B.
- Access to the building will only be through the main lobby.
- Fully vaccinated guests are recommended to wear a facial covering.
- Non-vaccinated guests are required to wear a facial covering at all times; except when actively eating or drinking.
- Fans will NOT be permitted at any time to gather near the Adirondack Thunder locker room or any of the locker room areas.
- Building floor access will NOT be permitted.
The team begins training camp on Monday, October 11th with on-ice sessions beginning at 9:30 am during week one, followed by 10:15 am on-ice sessions during week two.
For any questions, please contact info@echlthunder.com or call 518-480-3355.
THE OPENING NIGHT FOUR PACK IS BACK! The Thunder open their 2021-22 season on October 23 against the Newfoundland Growlers. Get four tickets, four souvenir cups and two Sky Zone jump passes for only $69! Visit the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena to get yours today! For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
