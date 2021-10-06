Guidelines for Fans Attending 2021-22 Training Camp

October 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - Cool Insuring Arena and Adirondack Thunder announced today their fan protocols for the Adirondack Thunder 2021-22 training camp. The arena will follow all State, Local, and CDC established guidelines. Training camp is open to the public but fans will have to adhere to the following:

- Fans wanting to attend training camp will be permitted to ONLY sit in sections X, A, or B.

- Access to the building will only be through the main lobby.

- Fully vaccinated guests are recommended to wear a facial covering.

- Non-vaccinated guests are required to wear a facial covering at all times; except when actively eating or drinking.

- Fans will NOT be permitted at any time to gather near the Adirondack Thunder locker room or any of the locker room areas.

- Building floor access will NOT be permitted.

The team begins training camp on Monday, October 11th with on-ice sessions beginning at 9:30 am during week one, followed by 10:15 am on-ice sessions during week two.

For any questions, please contact info@echlthunder.com or call 518-480-3355.

THE OPENING NIGHT FOUR PACK IS BACK! The Thunder open their 2021-22 season on October 23 against the Newfoundland Growlers. Get four tickets, four souvenir cups and two Sky Zone jump passes for only $69! Visit the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena to get yours today! For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.