Royals Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Schedule

October 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Wednesday their training camp schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Training camp will begin Friday, Oct. 8, and end Thursday, Oct. 21.

On-Ice Times (All skates at Santander Arena unless otherwise noted)

Oct. 8: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 9: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 10: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 11: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 12: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 13: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 14: 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. (at Body Zone)

Oct. 15: 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. (at Body Zone); Preseason game at Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 16: Preseason game vs. Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 18: 7:00 - 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 19: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 20: 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 21: 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Fans will be allowed inside Santander Arena free-of-charge to watch the Royals' camp on Monday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 13. They must enter through the Lion's Den team store and will be seated in section 105.

Fans can attend the Royals' preseason game against Adirondack on Saturday, Oct. 16 for free with the donation of a canned good to benefit Helping Harvest.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.