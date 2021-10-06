Rookie Defenseman Vilio Signs with Glads

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Wednesday that rookie defenseman Elijah Vilio has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.

"We really like what Vilio can bring to our back end," said James. "He was very productive in college, and he was about to go play high-level professional hockey over in Kazakhstan."

Vilio, 24, will be entering his first professional season in 2021-22. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound defenseman originally signed to play with Barys Nur-Sultan in the Kontinental Hockey League for the 2021-22 season but did not make a KHL appearance.

"He's a great upcoming young defenseman," said Pyle. "He's big, strong, he skates well, and he's good in both directions. Its going to be fun watching his career. Enormous potential and a great kid. That's a good combination."

The Aldergrove, British Columbia native last skated with Trinity Western University in Canada's British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League. Through three seasons with the Spartans, the blueliner accumulated 56 points (20G-36A) in 66 games while helping Trinity Western win two BCIHL championships.

"I am very excited to be an Atlanta Gladiator," said Vilio. "I can't wait to get out on the ice in front of all the fans."

Vilio is the ninth defenseman the 20th player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Matt Wedman (F), Luke Nogard (F), Hugo Roy (F), Tyler Kobryn (F), Tommy Besinger (F), Gabe Guertler (F), Dalton Thrower (D), Josh Thrower (D), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), Zach Yoder (D), Derek Topatigh (D), Anthony Florentino (D), and Chris Nell (G).

