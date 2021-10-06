Roster for 25th Anniversary Reunion Game Announced

BOISE, Idaho - 30 members of the Idaho Steelheads alumni community will suit up for the 25th Anniversary Reunion Game on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Idaho Central Arena in a celebration of 25 years in the Treasure Valley with former players and distinguished guests. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop slated for 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads will have two teams of 15 players skating for three periods of 20-minute non-stop clock. The two teams were drafted by the appointed captains of Marty Flichel ('02-'03, '04-'12) for Team Blue and Cal Ingraham ('98-'02) for Team White, and Team Blue will play as the home team. Players span from the original 1997-98 inaugural season roster through the mid-2010s with all players retired from professional hockey.

The Idaho Steelheads came into existence in 1996 with the name decided by the "Pepsi Name The Team Sweepstakes" and logo designed by Hailey, Idaho native Blake Thorton. Since their inaugural season in 1997-98, the team has competed in both the West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and ECHL, won two Kelly Cup Championships in 2004 and 2007, earned the Brabham Cup as regular season champions in 2010 en route to their third Kelly Cup Final, and have not missed the postseason in the entire organization's history when a postseason has been possible.

Tickets are just $15 and General Admission seating. Fans can purchase theirs online at idahosteelheads.com or at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office on the day of the game.

Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

