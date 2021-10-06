Swamp Rabbits Add Jaswal to Blue Line

October 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Roshen Jaswal signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Jaswal, a Burnaby, BC native, joins the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in 15 games for the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds during the 2020-21 season. Last season, the blue-liner totaled 13 points with a pair of goals to his credit.

Prior to the Thunderbirds, Jaswal collected three appearances for the Kansas City Mavericks in 2020.

Before turning pro, Jaswal amassed a 74-game career at St. Olaf College, where he racked up 42 career points and 13 goals

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.