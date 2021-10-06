Swamp Rabbits Add Jaswal to Blue Line
October 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced defenseman Roshen Jaswal signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Jaswal, a Burnaby, BC native, joins the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in 15 games for the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds during the 2020-21 season. Last season, the blue-liner totaled 13 points with a pair of goals to his credit.
Prior to the Thunderbirds, Jaswal collected three appearances for the Kansas City Mavericks in 2020.
Before turning pro, Jaswal amassed a 74-game career at St. Olaf College, where he racked up 42 career points and 13 goals
