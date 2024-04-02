Thunder Sign Arizona State Forward Alex Young

April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Arizona State University forward Alex Young

GLENS GALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed Arizona State University forward Alex Young to a standard player contract.

Young, 23, just finished his fourth year of NCAA (D1) hockey with Arizona State University and recorded nine points (6 goals, 3 assists) in 37 games. The Calgary, Alberta native spent the previous three seasons at NCAA (D1) Colgate University and totaled 83 points (37 goals, 46 assists) in 100 games.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward led Colgate University with 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) in 40 games during the 2022-23 season and was selected in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks in the seventh round.

