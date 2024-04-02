Gustavs Grigals Reassigned to the Gladiators

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators from the Milwaukee Admirals, to the Atlanta Gladiators.

Through 30 appearances with Atlanta, Grigals, 25, has a record of 9-17-0-0, a goals against average of 3.47, and a save percentage of .901. In just his second start professional start, Grigals recorded a 42 save shutout against the Allen Americans. On March 8th, Gustavs signed a one-year, two-way contract with the NHL's Nashville Predators.

In one appearance with Milwaukee this season, Grigals has accrued one loss, a 4.12 goals against average, and a .846 save percentage.

Atlanta returns to action TOMORROW, at 7:00PM, for a home clash with the Jacksonville Icemen. Be sure to catch it all live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

