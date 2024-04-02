McCourt and Sawchuk Named ECHL Plus Performers of March

April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye defenseman Riley McCourt(Toledo Walleye)

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Riley McCourt and forward Riley Sawchuk were named today as the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after each posted a +13 rating in Toledo's 16 games.

McCourt was even or better in 15 of his 16 games in March with his high being a +3 on March 20 at Cincinnati. The St. Catherines, Ontario native leads the Walleye with a +27 on the season (sixth best in the ECHL) and currently sits with 52 points (8G, 44A) in 64 contests.

The 23-year-old has skated in 170 career ECHL games between Toledo, Newfoundland, and Wichita with 113 points (26G, 87A). Before joining the pro ranks, the 5'11", 173-pound defenseman spent four total years in the OHL, collecting 117 points (30G, 87A) in 175 games between playing for Flint and Hamilton.

Sawchuk was even or better in 13 of his 14 games played this month with a +2 rating in six games. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has totaled a +17 on the season with Toledo to go along with 52 points (25G, 27A) over 50 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 25-year-old had 160 points (62G, 98A) in 259 games in the Western Hockey League with Edmonton and Tri-City. He also collected 87 points (35G, 52A) in 47 games at Mount Royal University.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Riley McCourt and Riley Sawchuck with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.