Ghost Pirates Weekly: April 2
April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Tuesday, April 2, at 7:00 p.m. at Orlando Solar Bears:
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
Record: 34-24-6-2, 5th in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-2-1-0
Point Leader: Mitchell Hoelscher (47)
Last Time Out: Savannah shut out the Solar Bears 5-0 on March 29, with goals from Simon Pinard, Ross Armour, Brent Pedersen, Alex Gilmour and Matt Boudens. Michael Bullion made 18 saves in his third shutout of the year.
Stat to Watch: Orlando is currently one point behind the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division.
Thursday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m. (home) and Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. (away) vs. South Carolina Stingrays:
NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals
AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears
Record: 38-24-4-1, 3rd in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 4-2-1-1
Point Leader: Austin Magera (71)
Last Time Out: Savannah fell to South Carolina 6-4 on March 17 at Enmarket Arena with goals from Pedersen (2), Pinard and Pat Guay.
Stat to Watch: Magera is tied for the 6th in the ECHL in points.
Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs Florida Everblades:
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
Record: 34-23-7-2, 4th in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 7-3-1-0
Point Leader: Joe Pendenza (56)
Last Time Out: Savannah rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat Florida 6-3 on March 23 in Estero. Boudens, Pinard, Gilmour (2), Armour and Noah Carroll scored.
Stat to Watch: The Everblades have the most overtime losses in the South Division (seven).
Stats of the Week
Bullion is tied for second in the ECHL in shutouts with three, trailing Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier.
Savannah is 5th in the ECHL in penalty kill percentage on the road (85.3 percent).
