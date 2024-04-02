Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Connor Mayer
April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Connor Mayer. In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Max Neill.
Mayer played at Colorado College for 5 seasons from 2019-2024. In the 2023-24 season he tied for the team lead in plus/minus among defenseman at +11. He appeared in 159 games at Colorado College, where he scored 32 points (7 goals, 25 assists). Mayer was a member of the NCHC all-academic team for four straight seasons from 2021-24. Mayer majored in Economics at CC.
Mayer is a native of Champlin, Minnesota. He will wear number 6 for the Grizzlies, who host the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Face-off all 3 evenings are at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
