Mason Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading from Lehigh Valley, Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton Arrive from Phantoms

April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to Reading from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, forwards Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton have joined the club from Lehigh Valley.

Millman, 22, has appeared in 39 games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman has registered 25 points (7g-18a), 22 penalty minutes and a -5 rating with the Royals. The London, Ontario native is the franchise's all-time leading defenseman in points (95) in 138 career games played as a Royal.

Since being reassigned to Lehigh Valley on March 19th, Millman recorded 0 points and two penalty minutes in two games. Millman has totaled four points (4a), six penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 12 games with the Phantoms this season.

Millman has accumulated 103 points (23g-80a), 99 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 178 professional career games. He was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Bouquot, 24, is in his first professional season and opened his professional career in Reading during the Royals three-game series against the Worcester Railers from Friday, March 22-24. He earned a multi-point game (2a) in his pro debut on March 22, and tallied three assist through is first three games as a Royal.

Previously, Bouquot played five seasons in the NCAA with his fifth-year graduate season spent at Penn State University following four seasons at the University of Vermont. University as a fifth-year graduate student. With the Nittany Lions this season, the South Windsor, Connecticut native had a career high season, scoring 27 points (12g-15a) and totaling 22 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 34 games.

The 6'2", 190-pound, left-shot forward played from 2019-23 for Vermont where he recorded 50 points (17g-33a) in 109 games played with the Catamounts. Throughout his five-year NCAA career, Bouquot accumulated 77 points (29g-48a), 52 penalty minutes and a -15 rating across 143 NCAA career games.

Bouquot was team captain for Vermont in 2022-23 before joining Penn State as a graduate student in 2023-24. He previously played in the BCHL primarily with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Gratton, 24, is in his first professional season and opened his professional career in Reading during the Royals three-game seires against the Worcester Railers from Friday, March 22-24. He earned a multi-point game (1g-1a) in his pro debut on March 22 for two points through is first three games as a Royal.

Previously, Gratton played five seasons in the NCAA with the first four years spent at Penn State University before most recently playing at Arizona State University as a fifth-year graduate student. With the Sun Devils this season, the Pottstown, Pennsylvania native registered 18 points (12g-6a), 18 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 36 games. He set career highs in points (18) and goals (12).

The 6'2", 187-pound, left-shot forward set career highs this season at Arizona State where he was named team captain while scoring 18 points (12g-6a) in 36 games for the Sun Devils. At Penn State (2019-23), Gratton recorded 34 points (20g-14a) in 123 career games for the Nittany Lions. His NCAA totals 52 points (32g-20a), 92 penalty minutes and a -21 rating. Additionally, Gratton is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Gratton played his high school hockey with the Owen J. Roberts Wildcats in northern Chester County. Tyler is also the younger brother of Lehigh Valley Phantoms assistant strength coach Chris Gratton who is in his first season with the team.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue their season-long six-game road stretch in Norfolk for a three-game series opener against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:05 p.m.

The Royals return home for their final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

The home games feature the Royals Youth Hockey Night on the 12th and Fandemonium Night on the 13th. Fans can enjoy a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. on the 12th before we celebrate our amazing fans with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage for Fandemonium Night on the 13th!

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

Upcoming Games:

Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando

Youth Hockey parade

Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration

Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando

Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga

Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!

Post-game skate with the players

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.