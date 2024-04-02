ECHL Transactions - April 2
April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 2, 2024:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Florida:
P.J. Fletcher, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Bobby Hampton, F
Reading:
Dajon Mingo, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Young, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Idaho:
Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Indy:
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Hillis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Kansas City:
Add Nolan Sullivan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Adam Mechura, F assigned by Providence
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Norfolk:
Add Dakota Krebs, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Add Spencer Kersten, F activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Tyler Gratton, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Add Jacques Bouquot, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jed Pietila, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval (a.m.)
Utah:
Add Connor Mayer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Blake Wells, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ryan Barbosa, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG
Delete Ryan Barbosa, D placed on reserve
Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)
Worcester:
Add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve
Add Riley Piercey, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve
Delete C.J. Regula, D placed on reserve
Delete Mason Klee, D loaned to San Jose (AHL) [4/1]
