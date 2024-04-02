ECHL Transactions - April 2

April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 2, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

P.J. Fletcher, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Bobby Hampton, F

Reading:

Dajon Mingo, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Young, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Idaho:

Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Indy:

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Hillis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Kansas City:

Add Nolan Sullivan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Adam Mechura, F assigned by Providence

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Norfolk:

Add Dakota Krebs, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dakota Krebs, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Add Spencer Kersten, F activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Tyler Gratton, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Add Jacques Bouquot, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jed Pietila, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cole Cameron, D placed on reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled by Laval (a.m.)

Utah:

Add Connor Mayer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Blake Wells, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ryan Barbosa, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG

Delete Ryan Barbosa, D placed on reserve

Delete Nicholas Favaro, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/4)

Worcester:

Add Artem Kulakov, D activated from reserve

Add Riley Piercey, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve

Delete C.J. Regula, D placed on reserve

Delete Mason Klee, D loaned to San Jose (AHL) [4/1]

