Toledo's McCourt, Sawchuk Are AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performers of the Month
April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Riley McCourt and Riley Sawchuk of the Toledo Walleye are the co-recipients of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.
McCourt was even or better in 15 of his 16 games in March, including a +3 on March 20 at Cincinnati.
The 23-year-old leads the Walleye, and is tied for sixth in the ECHL, with a +27 rating this season, in addition to posting to 52 points (8g-44a) in 64 games.
A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, McCourt has recorded 113 points (26g-87a) in 170 career ECHL games with Toledo, Newfoundland and Wichita while adding two points (1g-1a) in 11 career games with Toronto of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, McCourt tallied 117 points (30g-87a) in 175 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Hamilton and Flint.
Sawchuk was even or better in 13 of 14 games during the month, posting a +2 rating in six games.
Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Sawchuk has posted a +17 rating and tallied 52 points (25g-27a) in 50 games with the Walleye this season while adding one goal in six games with the Griffins.
A native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Sawchuk scored three goals in 23 games with Grand Rapids last season.
Prior to turning pro, Sawchuk tallied 87 points (35g-52a) in 47 career games at Mount Royal University and 160 points (62g-98a) in 259 career games in the Western Hockey League with Edmonton and Tri-City.
In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Riley McCourt and Riley Sawchuk with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.
Runners-Up: Alexandre Doucet and Brandon Hawkins, Toledo; and Brycen Martin, Trois-Rivières (+11).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Grant Jozefek (+5); Allen - Ty Farmer (+5); Atlanta - Dylan Carabia, Alex Cohen and Spencer Kennedy (Even); Cincinnati - Sahil Panwar (+2); Florida - Kieran Craig (+6); Fort Wayne - Noah Ganske (+7); Greenville - Carter Souch (+5); Idaho - Jordan Kawaguchi and Demetrios Koumontzis (+7); Indy - Matthew Cairns (+7); Iowa - Brett Budgell, Riley Hughes, Dakota Raabe and Jonny Sorenson (+2); Jacksonville - Ivan Chukarov and Noah Laaouan (+5); Kalamazoo - Collin Saccoman (+5); Kansas City - Jakob Brahaney, Theo Calvas and David Cotton (+8); Maine - Owen Pederson (+7); Newfoundland - Isaac Johnson and Nathan Staios (+8); Norfolk - Brandon Osmundson (+10); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+8); Rapid City - Blake Bennett (+7); Reading - Powell Connor, Justin Michaelian and Mason Millman (+3); Savannah - Carter Long (+8); South Carolina - Spencer Meier (+5); Tulsa - Kishaun Gervais (+4); Utah - Dylan Fitze (+7); Wheeling - Matthew Quercia (+5); Wichita - Jason Pineo (+8) and Worcester - Zach White (+7).
ECHL Stories from April 2, 2024
