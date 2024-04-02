Toledo's McCourt, Sawchuk Are AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performers of the Month

April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Riley McCourt and Riley Sawchuk of the Toledo Walleye are the co-recipients of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

McCourt was even or better in 15 of his 16 games in March, including a +3 on March 20 at Cincinnati.

The 23-year-old leads the Walleye, and is tied for sixth in the ECHL, with a +27 rating this season, in addition to posting to 52 points (8g-44a) in 64 games.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, McCourt has recorded 113 points (26g-87a) in 170 career ECHL games with Toledo, Newfoundland and Wichita while adding two points (1g-1a) in 11 career games with Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, McCourt tallied 117 points (30g-87a) in 175 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Hamilton and Flint.

Sawchuk was even or better in 13 of 14 games during the month, posting a +2 rating in six games.

Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Sawchuk has posted a +17 rating and tallied 52 points (25g-27a) in 50 games with the Walleye this season while adding one goal in six games with the Griffins.

A native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Sawchuk scored three goals in 23 games with Grand Rapids last season.

Prior to turning pro, Sawchuk tallied 87 points (35g-52a) in 47 career games at Mount Royal University and 160 points (62g-98a) in 259 career games in the Western Hockey League with Edmonton and Tri-City.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Riley McCourt and Riley Sawchuk with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.

Runners-Up: Alexandre Doucet and Brandon Hawkins, Toledo; and Brycen Martin, Trois-Rivières (+11).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Grant Jozefek (+5); Allen - Ty Farmer (+5); Atlanta - Dylan Carabia, Alex Cohen and Spencer Kennedy (Even); Cincinnati - Sahil Panwar (+2); Florida - Kieran Craig (+6); Fort Wayne - Noah Ganske (+7); Greenville - Carter Souch (+5); Idaho - Jordan Kawaguchi and Demetrios Koumontzis (+7); Indy - Matthew Cairns (+7); Iowa - Brett Budgell, Riley Hughes, Dakota Raabe and Jonny Sorenson (+2); Jacksonville - Ivan Chukarov and Noah Laaouan (+5); Kalamazoo - Collin Saccoman (+5); Kansas City - Jakob Brahaney, Theo Calvas and David Cotton (+8); Maine - Owen Pederson (+7); Newfoundland - Isaac Johnson and Nathan Staios (+8); Norfolk - Brandon Osmundson (+10); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+8); Rapid City - Blake Bennett (+7); Reading - Powell Connor, Justin Michaelian and Mason Millman (+3); Savannah - Carter Long (+8); South Carolina - Spencer Meier (+5); Tulsa - Kishaun Gervais (+4); Utah - Dylan Fitze (+7); Wheeling - Matthew Quercia (+5); Wichita - Jason Pineo (+8) and Worcester - Zach White (+7).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.