Deacon Sports and Entertainment Issues Statement on the Trois-Rivières Lions and Newfoundland Growlers

April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Despite the efforts of our front-office, Deacon Sports and Entertainment regrets to announce that the sale of the Newfoundland Growlers could not be finalized prior to the league-mandated April 2, 2024 deadline. Due to unforeseen challenges, and while a discussion was put forth to salvage the future of both teams, only the continuation of the Trois-Rivières Lions was approved by the ECHL, and as a result, the ECHL Board of Governors has voted to terminate the league membership of the Newfoundland Growlers.

Deacon Sports and Entertainment has reached an agreement for the sale and continued operations of the Trois-Rivières Lions, pending the approval of the ECHL. The decision to sell the Trois-Rivières Lions comes after careful consideration and strategic planning to ensure the continued success and growth of the franchise.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our fans, sponsors, partners, staff, and the hundreds of players who have proudly represented the Growlers, whose unwavering resilience and support has been instrumental to our on-ice product.

Deacon Sports and Entertainment extends sincere gratitude to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montréal Canadiens for their support over the past six seasons.

Refunds for home games that have yet to be played will be automatically processed by the Mary Brown's Centre box office. For more information about the refund process please contact the appropriate team sales department using the contact information listed below.

MARY BROWN'S CENTRE BOX OFFICE

709-576-7657

