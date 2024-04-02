Wichita Adds to Blueline; Signs Rookie Ryan Barbosa

April 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Ryan Barbosa.

Barbosa, 26, comes to Wichita after playing the last four years between the University of Windsor and University of Toronto. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, the 6-foot, 181-defenseman was named as the USports OUA West Defenseman of the Year in 2021-22 to go along with OUA West First All-Star Team honors. He also served as an alternate captain for the Lancers.

In 2022-23, he was selected to the OUA West Second All-Star Team after leading all University of Toronto blueliners with 17 points (2g, 15a).

Prior to his time at university, Barbosa played two years at the major junior level in two separate leagues. He started with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Halifax Mooseheads in 20117-18 before heading to the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads. Barbosa netted 18 points (3g, 15a) in 62 games for the Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.