Thunder Sends Hodgson to Reading

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has traded the rights of Hayden Hodgson to the Reading Royals for future considerations.

Hodgson, 23, appeared in 13 games for the Thunder before leaving in November to head to Europe. He registered two goals and two assists and added 22 penalty minutes in a Wichita uniform.

