Beast Re-Sign Kelly Cup Champion Vallorani

August 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have re-signed forward David Vallorani for the 2019-20 season.

The Hamilton, Ontario, native just had his second most productive ECHL season of his career. He recorded 28 goals and 36 assists for 64 total points. That total put him second on the team behind only David Pacan's 70.

In addition, Vallorani was a force in locking down wins this season for Brampton, as he led the entire league with nine game-winning goals.

Vallorani came up clutch for the Beast in the postseason, and recorded five points in six contests.

The slick forward has a Kelly Cup to his name and won the award with the Reading Royals back in 2012-13.

The slick forward had his best statistical season with the Beast back in the 2016-17 season. He put together a campaign that saw him accumulate 32 goals and 51 assists for 83 points in 72 total games.

Vallorani has made ECHL stops with the aforementioned Royals, Utah Grizzlies and Beast over his career. He's also spent time abroad, with Milano Rossoblu in Italy, Starbulls Rosenheim in DEL2 and with Almtuna IS in Sweden.

Vallorani will be counted on to be a scoring presence for the Beast this season. The Hamilton native will also be a veteran for the first time in his career and will be looked upon to set a positive example for the 19-20 campaign.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2019-20 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.