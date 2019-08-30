Admirals Acquire J.C. Campagna from Fort Wayne Komets

Norfolk VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced today they have acquired forward J.C. Campagna from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations and have signed him to a contract for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Campagna, 6'4, 205lbs, spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Komets, scoring a team-leading 35 goals, which was second in the ECHL while adding 14 assists for 49 points. He added 1 goal and 3 assists in 6 playoff games. He also played in two games with the Allen Americans and one game with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

"We are looking forward to the arrival of J.C.," said Admirals assistant coach Ryan McGinnis. "He is a player that adds experience, size, grit and goal scoring to our line up. We are looking for him to continue to strive to get back to the American Hockey League".

The 26-year old native of Dallas TX has played 137 total games in the ECHL, scoring 55 goals and dishing out 45 assists with the Adirondack Thunder, Orlando Solar Bears, Wheeling Nailers, Allen and Fort Wayne. Prior to turning pro in 2016-17, Campagna was selected No. 92 overall in the 2009 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Sarnia Sting. He went on to play in the OJHL and QMJHL, playing in 286 total games between the three leagues and scoring 79 goals.

"The Admirals objectives are well documented and are fully shared amongst our staff," stated Admirals Owner Patrick Cavanagh. "The acquisition of J.C. was heavily pursued and we are thrilled to have him in an Admirals sweater. He has a tremendous compete level which is complimented by his high level goal-scoring skill sets. The Admiral fans will quickly recognize, welcome and attach themselves to J.C".

Campagna then spent three years with USports in Canada, playing for St. Thomas University and the University of Prince Edward Island, corralling 55 points in 84 total games.

"When I got the call and heard I was going to Norfolk, I was extremely excited," said Campagna. "The coaching staff has gone out of their way to friendly and welcoming, making sure I'm all set with everything. They are top notch. I'm excited to be one of the pieces they are bringing in and we can hopefully have a good playoff run."

