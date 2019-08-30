Royals Acquire Rights to Hodgson, Sign Power Forward to ECHL Deal

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Friday Reading has acquired the rights to forward Hayden Hodgson from Wichita for future considerations and signed Hodgson to an ECHL deal.

Reading has inked 17 players this offseason and Hodgson is the eighth acquisition with AHL experience.

2019-20 Royals roster

Goaltender (1): #35 Trevor Gorsuch

Defensemen (5): #6 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (11): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #17 Brendan Robbins, #18 Judd Peterson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #23 Drew Melanson, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin, Hayden Hodgson

Quotables

Hodgson: "I'm excited to sign and get the season rolling in Reading. I've heard great things about the organization and I'm hungry to get started."

Head Coach Kirk MacDonald: "We are excited to have Hayden join the Royals. He is a power forward with nice scoring touch around the net who addds a much-need physical presence to our lineup."

Hodgson need to know

Hodgson stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 207 pounds.Entering his third professional season, the 23-year-old split last campaign between Wichita (13 GP, 2g, 2a) and HC Detva in Slovakia (21 GP, 7g, 7a). Hodgson spent most of his rookie campaign in the AHL with Cleveland, where he racked up three goals, six points and 35 penalty minutes over 41 games.

The native of Windsor, ON spent five full seasons in the OHL. In his final junior campaign, he topped Windsor with 38 goals and 66 points. The right-handed shot finished second in penalty minutes (71) on the 2016-17 Spitfires.

