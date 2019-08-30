Jake Paterson Returns to Allen After Playing Last Season in Brampton

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of goaltender Jake Paterson to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.

Jake Paterson played in 14 games for the Americans in 2017-2018 during the regular season and had a record of 9-4-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average. The Mississauga, Ontario native was a former third round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Besides Allen, he has played with Toledo, Norfolk and Quad City in the ECHL. His best numbers came in 2015-2016 with Toledo, where he had a record of 18-9-2 with a .923 save percentage. He has 10 games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee, Grand Rapids and Belleville.

The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound goalie turned 25 years old this past May. He played his major junior hockey with Saginaw, where he was a teammate of current NHL players Vincent Trocheck (Florida Panthers) and Brandon Saad (Chicago Blackhawks). He also played one season in Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.

"Jake Paterson is an established goalie who is a real pro," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He shows up for work every day and is in great shape. I'm really excited to have him back in Allen."

The Americans also added netminder Evan Weninger, who played at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Weninger is a 5-foot-11 and 180-pound goalie from Saskatoon. During his four years of college at Nebraska-Omaha, he had 49 wins.

"Evan (Weninger) had a really good college career on a team that wasn't a great defensive team, said Steve Martinson. "He put up pretty good numbers in college. We welcome them both."

