Greenville Signs Defenseman Brien Diffley

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have agreed to terms with defenseman Brien Diffley on a Standard Player Contract for the 2019-20 season. Diffley split time between two ECHL teams in his debut season, and will look to come back strong in his second season.

Half of Diffley's first pro year was spent with the Wheeling Nailers before being dealt to the Manchester Monarchs. He posted a goal and eight assists in 43 games, and finished with a +7 rating.

Diffley was a mainstay on the Boston University blue line. He appeared in 97 games in four seasons with the Terriers, finished with a +24 rating, and 22 points. He helped a powerhouse BU club to two Hockey East championships (2015, 2018).

The psychology major's championship pedigree stretched all the way back to 2012, where he was part of a state champion Burlington High School squad. He becomes the fifth defenseman to ink a contract with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season.

The following players are now under contract for the 2019-20 season:

F - Michael Pelech (29)

F - Johno May (25)

F - Travis Howe (25)

F - Kamerin Nault (23)

F - Mason Baptista (29)

F - Roman Ammirato (26)

F - Daniel Perez (25)

F - Nathan Perkovich (33)

F - Cédric Lacroix (24)

F - Zach Franko (26)

F - Shaquille Merasty (28)

D - J.C. Brassard (23)

D - Luke Ripley (25)

D - Adam Larkin (24)

D - Jake Bolton (27)

D - Brien Diffley (24)

