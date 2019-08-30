Admirals Acquire VanWormer and Sherbinin from Kansas City

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced today they have acquired the rights to forward Jared VanWormer and defenseman Brayden Sherbinin from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for the rights to forward Luke Nogard and future considerations.

VanWormer, 6'0, 203lbs, played three seasons with the Mavericks, scoring 42 goals in 133 total games. He played in eight games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with three different teams. Prior to turning pro in 2016-17, the Traverse City, MI native played his college career at Ferris State University (NCAA). In four years, VanWormer played in 136 games, capturing 60 points and was team captain in his senior campaign.

Sherbinin, 6'1, 185lbs, split time between the Mavericks and the Rapid City Rush last season, playing in 58 total games. The 26-year old played three seasons at Quinnipiac University (NCAA) and was a part of their conference championship team in 2015-16.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades.

