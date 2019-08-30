Mavericks Send VanWormer and Sherbinin's Rights to Norfolk for Nogard's Rights and Futures

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Friday the club traded the rights to forward Jared VanWormer and defenseman Brayden Sherbinin to the Norfolk Admirals for forward Luke Nogard and future considerations.

Nogard, a six-foot-one, 212-pound forward from Mississauga, Ontario turned in an impressive rookie season for the Admirals last season, scoring 16 goals and assisting on 22 for 38 points with 104 penalty minutes in 65 games. The 25-year old played collegiately for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, posting 23 points on 10 goals and 13 assists in 114 games with the Mavericks. Nogard was the teammate of Mavericks rookie forward Ryan Galt at UNO from 2015-2018.

Vanwormer, a six-foot, 203-pound forward from Traverse City, Michigan, appeared in 53 games for the Mavericks last season, compiling 47 points on 20 goals and 27 assists. He also appeared in eight AHL games with the Stockton Heat, Milwaukee Admirals and Colorado Eagles. In 133 career games with Kansas City, VanWormer put up 90 points on 43 goals and 47 assists. He also tied for the team lead in postseason points in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, putting up eight points in seven games on four goals and four assists. The 26-year old was also the Mavericks representative at the 2019 ECHL All-Star Game, in which he scored three goals and added an assist.

Sherbinin, a six-foot-one, 185-pound defenseman from Kelowna, British Columbia, played in 18 games for Kansas City and notched two assists after being acquired in a trade with the Rapid City Rush.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

