'Blades Pick up Cam Maclise, Add Size, Skill to Lineup

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with head coach Brad Ralph, announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Cam Maclise for the 2019-20 season.

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Maclise played in both the ECHL and American Hockey League in 2018-19 and will add size and skill to the Everblades offensive attack.

"Cam is a high character person," Ralph said. "He has a great work ethic and competes at an elite level. Cam has the ability to take over games with his size, speed and skill set. He'll be a leader, a great teammate, and another player driven to play at the next level and win a championship here in Estero."

Maclise, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches, suited up for the Jacksonville Icemen in 2018-19 and was a dynamic offensive force in 34 games. He scored 12 goals and added eight assists for 20 points.

Last season, the Everblades saw firsthand how dangerous Maclise can be. He recorded multiple goals in three games in 2018-19 and two of those outings came against Florida. Maclise posted six of his 20 points against the 'Blades. His other multi-goal outing was his first career pro hat trick, which took place against the Norfolk Admirals on Feb. 2, 2019.

Maclise also brings more than 100 games of AHL experience to the 'Blades. He suited up in 38 contests for the Manitoba Moose in the 2018-19 campaign and registered two goals and five assists. He spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Moose, seeing ice time in 67 games and notching seven goals and six assists.

Maclise started his professional career with the Colorado Eagles in the 2016-17 season. He played 13 games in the regular season and potted four goals and two assists. He then went on to total 12 points (5g-7a) in 20 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to turning pro, Maclise spent two seasons with Mount Royal University (USports). He tabbed 27 goals and 56 points in 56 career games with Mount Royal.

Florida starts the 2019-20 season on the road before returning to Hertz Arena for Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 19.

