Fuel Re-Sign Defenseman Alex Brooks

August 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have re-signed defenseman Alex Brooks for the 2019-20 season.

Brooks, 28, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Indy Fuel after being acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks in early August. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound defenseman skated in 65 games with the Fuel registering 6 goals, 22 assists and 20 penalty minutes as well as being selected to the 2019 ECHL All Star Classic. In three professional seasons Brooks has appeared in 179 ECHL games registering 13 goals, 55 assists and 30 penalty minutes.

Prior to making his professional debut, Brooks attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA Div. III). In 114 games with the Pointers, the native of Walker, Michigan tallied 18 goals and 68 assists, helping the team to the 2016 Division III National Championship. Brooks made his professional debut playing three games for the Fayetteville FireAntz in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

With the Brooks signing, the Fuel have eight forwards, five defensemen and a goaltender signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

