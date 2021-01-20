Thunder, Mavericks Game on Thursday Postponed

January 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team's game scheduled for Thursday, January 21 against the Kansas City Mavericks has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The game has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 7 at 4:05 p.m.

ï»¿Individuals that purchased tickets for January 21 can exchange those to attend another scheduled regular season home game. Please contact your point-of- sale (Thunder Office or Select-A- Seat) once you know what game you'd like to attend.

Wichita and Indy are scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. and the game is currently set to take place as planned.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.