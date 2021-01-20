Stingrays and Nailers Postpone Weekend Games

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL has announced that the South Carolina Stingrays at Wheeling Nailers games, scheduled for Friday, January 22, Saturday, January 23 and Sunday, January 24 have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

"After speaking with Wheeling and the ECHL, we agreed that it made the most sense to postpone this weekend's games due to COVID-19 related issues," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "Our players' safety is everyone's top priority."

The ECHL is working with the Stingrays and Nailers to reschedule the games to a later date.

