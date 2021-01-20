ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits Game

The ECHL has announced that the Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits game scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. has been postponed, per league Health and Safety Protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Solar Bears and Swamp Rabbits to reschedule the game to a later date; tickets purchased for the game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. For ticket information please contact ticketmaster.com or call the Solar Bears at 407-951-8200. Fans can log onto OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for future schedule information.

The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to action when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Dance Night on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

