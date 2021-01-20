ECHL Transactions - January 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 20, 2021:

Greenville:

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Joey Haddad, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Garrett Thompson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Indy:

Add Connor McDonald, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alec McCrea, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Taran Kozun, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Corbin Baldwin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Boston Leier, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Johno May, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Scott Conway, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.J. Piccinich, F activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Langan, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Alex Berardinelli, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Luke Lynch, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Vincent Desharnais, D loaned to Bakersfield

