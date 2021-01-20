ECHL Transactions - January 20
January 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 20, 2021:
Greenville:
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Joey Haddad, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Garrett Thompson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Indy:
Add Connor McDonald, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alec McCrea, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Taran Kozun, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Patrick McGrath, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nick Hutchison, F activated from reserve
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Corbin Baldwin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Boston Leier, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Johno May, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Scott Conway, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add J.J. Piccinich, F activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Langan, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Alex Berardinelli, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Luke Lynch, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Vincent Desharnais, D loaned to Bakersfield
