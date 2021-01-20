Grizzlies Sign 3 in Series of Transactions

Utah Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have added goaltenders Kevin Carr, Evan Buitenhuis and defenseman Hunter Skinner to the roster.

Kevin Carr is a familiar name to Grizzlies fans as he has played in 63 games for Utah. Carr went 12-11-6 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.71 goals against average in the 2017-18 season. The next year Kevin went 20-9-3 in 34 games with a 2.66 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Last season he played with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL and went 22-15 with a .918 save percentage. Carr will be number 37, like he was in the previous 2 seasons for the Grizzlies.

Buitenhuis played with the Worcester Railers for the past 2 seasons and won 24 games and had a .922 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average. Evan has 2 professional shutouts in his career. He played his college hockey at Hamilton college from 2015-2018. Buitenhuis had a great college career, going 37-17-12 with a .944 save percentage and a 1.67 goals against. Evan will wear number 1 for Utah.

Skinner played for team USA in the 2021 World Junior Championship, who won gold on January 6th with a 2-0 win over Canada. Hunter was a 4th round pick (112th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Last season he played with the London Knights of the OHL and had 32 points (6 goals, 26 assists) and had a +22 rating. Skinner will wear number 5 for the Grizzlies.

Goaltender Parker Gahagen was loaned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Goaltender Peyton Jones, defenseman Ian Scheid and Matt Abt and forward Charlie Gerard were recalled to the Eagles.

The Grizzlies will be on the road at Rapid City on January 22nd and 23rd. Next homestand will be on January 29th-31st vs Allen. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity is limited to 1800 with social distancing and masks required. For the latest information on the Grizzlies, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

