Two-Goal Third Period Earns Indy Win over Tulsa

January 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In their first game since January 9, the Indy Fuel began a four game road trip with a Wednesday night matchup against the Tulsa Oilers. Giving up back to back goals in the second period, the Fuel would need Mike Lee and Joe Sullivan to score in the third period to earn their fourth straight win and ninth of the season.

After a slow start to the first period, Indy would be the first team to get on the board when Derian Plouffe would fire a wrist shot past Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams for his first goal since missing seven games due to COVID protocol. Each team would earn a power play in the first 20 minutes but nobody would be able to capitalize on the man advantage, sending Indy into the locker room leading 1-0.

Opening the second period, each team traded chances on odd-man rushes but both Williams and Christopoulos held on to keep the puck out of their own nets. It would take until just past halfway through the second period when Christopoulos was run into and then beat by a wrist shot by Brent Gates. Immediately following Tulsa's first goal, Adam Pleskach jumped on an Indy turnover and beat Christopoulos to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead.

Entering the third period down a goal, the Fuel earned a man advantage early in the third period. Halfway through the power play Alex Rauter fed a pass to Mike Lee who one-timed the puck past Williams for his first professional goal and to tie the game 2-2. Two minutes later, Joe Sullivan pushed home a rebound to earn what would become the game winning goal. Indy would defend a barrage of chances from Tulsa to try to tie the game but would hold them off to earn their fourth straight win.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.