Everblades-IceMen Weekend Games Postponed

ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL has announced that this weekend's games between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Florida Everblades scheduled for Friday, January 22, Saturday, January 23 and Sunday, January 24 have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Icemen and the Everblades to reschedule these games to a later date.

The next home game for the Everblades comes Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wines, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodkas!

