This Weekend's IceMen Home Games Postponed

January 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL has announced that this weekend's games between the Jacksonville Icemen and the Florida Everblades scheduled for Friday, January 22, Saturday, January 23 and Sunday, January 24 have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

"The safety of our fans, players, staff and working personnel will always remain as our top priority," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "As a precaution, and to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols set by the ECHL, as well as state and local officials, the decision has been made to postpone this weekend's games."

The ECHL is working with the Icemen and the Everblades to reschedule these games to a later date.

Fans who purchased tickets to either of the three games this weekend will be contacted by an Icemen representative to assist in re-scheduling a game to attend in the future.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is presented by Community First Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.