Desharnais Recalled by Bakersfield

January 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Vincent Desharnais

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Vincent Desharnais has been recalled by the Condors.

Desharnais, 24, is in his second year as a pro. The Providence College product has four assists in six games this season for the Thunder. He finished his rookie campaign last year with 13 helpers in 31 games as well as appearing in six games for Bakersfield.

