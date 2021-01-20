Desharnais Recalled by Bakersfield
January 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Vincent Desharnais has been recalled by the Condors.
Desharnais, 24, is in his second year as a pro. The Providence College product has four assists in six games this season for the Thunder. He finished his rookie campaign last year with 13 helpers in 31 games as well as appearing in six games for Bakersfield.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder defenseman Vincent Desharnais
