Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits put their nine-game point streak on the line and begin a four-game set against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Solar Bears are the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning and American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-3-3-2) at Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0)

January 20, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #14 | Amway Center

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Kilian McNamara (90), Brady Fagan (89)

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded a five-point weekend after beating the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-1, last Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville posted a field goal in the second period with goals from Anthony Rinaldi, Luc Brown and Greg Meireles. Max Zimmer added an empty net tally at 17:09 of the third period before Icemen's Nick Saracino broke the shutout bid 29 seconds later. On Sunday, Orlando dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Florida Everblades on home ice. Jake Coughler, Dylan Sadowy and Alan Lyszczarczyk scored for the Solar Bears.

POINT STREAK PUSHING FRANCHISE HIGHS:

Greenville's current nine-game point streak quickly nears franchise record marks. Tonight, the Swamp Rabbits can tie the franchise's longest point streak since its relocation from Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Greenville in 2010. In both 2010 and 2014, the Road Warriors produced a 10-game point streak from November 24, 2010-December 11, 2010 and November 29, 2014-December 26, 2014. Including the franchise's days prior to relocation, the longest point streak in franchise history is 12 games set during the 1993-94 season. The Johnstown Chiefs did not lose a game in regulation from December 12, 1993-January 1, 1994 to reign in a (10-0-1-1) record. The longest point streak in Greenville pro hockey history is 11, set by the 1999-00 Greenville Grrrowl.

HOT ONES:

Swamp Rabbits forwards Greg Meireles and Max Zimmer enter tonight's game on a seven-game point streak. Both Meireles and Zimmer represent two of the league's four players currently with points in seven straight, joining Orlando's Mark Auk and Florida's Cameron Hebig. The longest point streak by an ECHL player all season long is eight, produced by Allen's Tyler Sheehy from December 18, 2020-January 6, 2021. Meireles enters tonight with an assist in each of his last seven games and three goals in his last four. In seven games, Zimmer has produced five goals and three helpers.

RINALDI RECORDS HIS FIRST:

Anthony Rinaldi produced a stellar first weekend with the Swamp Rabbits after acquired via trade from the Kansas City Mavericks. After being held without a point in his first five professional games, the rookie earned an assist in his Greenville debut on Saturday, January 16 before scoring the next night against Jacksonville. In 140 NCAA games at Union, Rinaldi produced 84 points (40 goals, 44 assists).

BEDNARD'S BRILLIANCE RECOGNIZED:

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for January 11-17, 2021. Bednard previously received the same honor for the week ending January 3, 2021. In two starts over the weekend, the 23-year-old went 2-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. On Sunday, Bednard made a career-high 40 saves on 41 shots to help Greenville to a 4-1 victory over Jacksonville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Bednard is 4-1-2 this season in seven appearances with a 2.89 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. In seven starts, Bednard has allowed two goals or less in four games.

