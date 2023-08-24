Thunder Ink Lucas Herrmann, Devon Becker

August 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Lucas Herrmann and defenseman Devon Becker for the 2023-24 season.

Herrmann, 23, began his professional career last season with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers and had six points (4 goals, 2 assists) in seven games. The Lancaster, New York native played three years of Division 1 ice hockey at University of New Hampshire and finished his senior season at Division 3 Utica College where he had 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 29 games. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward played in 71 games for University of New Hampshire and was teammates with Patrick Grasso for two seasons at University of New Hampshire.

"Lucas Herrmann is a big left-handed center who saw some success in the SPHL at the end of last year," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He is a strong faceoff man, uses his reach very well to break up plays defensively and create plays offensively."

Becker, 26, started his professional career last season in Italy and had 28 points (4 goals, 24 assists) in the regular season and added nine points in nine playoff games. A native of Langley, British Columbia, Becker played four years of Division 3 ice hockey between Bryn Athyn College and Norwich University. The right-shooting defenseman played in 71 total games and had 75 points (16 goals, 60 assists) between Bryn Athyn and Norwich.

"Similar to Herrmann, Becker is a 6-foot-4, right-handed defenseman who moves the puck well and plays a simple, yet effective game in all three zones," added MacArthur.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.