Forward Zane Franklin Re-Signs with Steelheads

August 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Zane Franklin to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Franklin, 24, enters his third professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 33 points (16G, 17A) in 55 games last season along with 4 points (2G, 2A) in 16 Kelly Cup Playoff games. The Marwayne, AB native was acquired by the Steelheads from the Reading Royals on Oct. 30th in exchange for future considerations.

The 5-foot-9, 200lb forward has accumulated 70 points (26G, 40A) in 119 career ECHL games along with 119 penalty minutes. He led the Allen Americans in penalty minutes (125) during the 2020-21 campaign while recording 32 points (9G, 23A) in 60 games. In 2021-22 he skated for the University of Saskatchewan (USports) registering 26 points (6G, 20A) in 20 games.

Before professional hockey, Franklin played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2015-20 splitting time with the Lethbridge Hurricanes (2015-18) and the Kamloops Blazers (2018-20) accumulating 213 points (77G, 136A) in 268 career games along with 329 penalty minutes. During the 2019-20 season he captained the Kamloops Blazers leading the club in scoring with 91 points (29G, 62A) in 63 games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.