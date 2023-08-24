Icemen Add Size with Physical Defenseman Jack Van Boekel

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jack Van Boekel for the 2023-24 season.

Van Boekel, 27, joins the Icemen after registering five points (2g, 3a) in 30 with 92 penalty minutes in 30 games played with the Wheeling Nailers last season. The 6-7, 216-pound blue liner has totaled 20 points (5g, 15a) with 227 penalty minutes in 75 career ECHL contests the past two seasons in stints with the Nailers, Cincinnati Cyclones and Idaho Steelheads.

Prior to this professional career, Van Boekel played three seasons at the University of Windsor (2017-2020) where he totaled seven points with 222 penalty minutes in 55 games. From 2014-2017, the Cambridge, Ontario resident logged 30 points (2g,28a) and 313 penalty minutes in 149 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Val d'Or Foreurs.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Mackenzie Dwyer (D)

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Jack Van Boekel (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Easton Brodzinski (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Nick Isaacson (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Carson MacKinnon (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

