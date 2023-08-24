Rush Name Peter Drikos Assistant Coach

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday the hiring of Peter Drikos as the team's assistant coach.

"I'm excited and honored to be joining the Rapid City Rush. I want to thank Scott Burt, Jared Reid, Todd Mackin and Spire Sports + Entertainment for the opportunity.," said Drikos.

Drikos, 37, from Mississauga, Ont., served last season as the general manager and head coach of the OJHL's Cobourg Cougars.

"Good coaching may be defined as the development of character, personality and habits of players - plus the teaching of fundamentals and team play. Peter did this and so much more. He will be forever a Cougar and we appreciate all he has brought," said the Cougars organization of Drikos.

In 2006, Drikos helped lead the St. Michael's Buzzers to their second consecutive OPJHL championship and parlayed a strong junior playing career into a season of college hockey with Ryerson University (Canada - CIS).

Professionally, Drikos best season came in 2009-10 with the West Michigan Blizzard when he notched five goals and finished tied-for-third in team assists with 20.

"Peter has experience in multiple leagues and levels that will help our team develop. We're excited to get [Head Coach Scott Burt] a top-caliber coach downstairs and Peter fits that bill for us," said Rush president Jared Reid.

With professional stops in the FPHL and the SPHL, Drikos traded his laces for a whistle in 2017 when he became the head coach of the GOJHL's Brampton Bombers. He has also been behind the bench for the Milton Menace and the Toronto Patriots in the OJHL.

"[Drikos] has worked with younger players wanting to improve and become the best players they can be, and that excites myself and our group," said head coach Scott Burt.

With Drikos set in place, the Rush have fully rounded-out their 2023-24 hockey operations staff and are prepared to enter training camp in October.

"I can't wait to get into town," said Drikos, "I'm excited to get started with the Rush and become part of the Rapid City community."

