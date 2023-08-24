Heartlanders Set 2023-24 Promotional Calendar

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's 2023-24 promotional schedule. The 36-game home schedule kicks off with the home opener on Friday, Oct. 20 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Rapid City, which will feature special season-opening festivities at Xtream Arena and a magnet schedule giveaway (first 2000 fans), presented by Paul Park Real Estate.

Here's a full look at the promotional calendar below. Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, Mini Plans and Flex Tickets are now available by calling 319-569-4625 (PUCK) and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

October 20 - Home Opener

- GIVEAWAY: Magnet Schedules (first 2000 fans), presented by Paul Park Real Estate

- It's the start of our third season as we welcome in the Rapid City Rush for our home opener on Friday, October 20 at 6:35 p.m.

November 15 - Field Trip Day, presented by Mid-American Energy

- Wakey, Wakey, Eggs n Bakey! The Iowa Heartlanders drop the puck at 10:35 AM on Field Trip Day, presented by Mid-American Energy, as the Heartlanders face off against the Utah Grizzlies.

- The day features an educational component for participating Elementary Schools to enhance school curriculums and promote lessons related to about the importance of exercise and the game of hockey.

- For details about how to get your child's school/class involved, contact info@iowaheartlanders.com

November 17 - Military Appreciation Night, presented by GreenState Credit Union

- Giveaway item to be announced (first 500 fans) courtesy of GreenState Credit Union.

- Military Appreciation Night presented by GreenState Credit Union honors those that have sacrificed to protect our freedom and way of life as we drop the puck against the Utah Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

- Specialty Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Black & Gold Chiropractic. In-game jersey auction with postgame meet-and-greet.

- Join us for an amazing night honoring local vets and active and reserve military members.

- A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit Salute to the Fallen.

December 16 - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by DASH Auctions

- Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice! After the Heartlanders score their first goal, toss the bears and they will be donated to families in need this holiday season.

- For the first time ever we will be wearing specialty holiday jerseys as we take on the Toledo Walleye for this family-friendly, entertaining evening. All jerseys available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

- Wear your best Ugly Sweater to the game (for your chance to win in-game activations and special prizes).

- Great game for office parties and holiday parties.

- DASH 12 days of Christmas promotion, check out the DASH Auctions app for more details leading up to the game and check the DASH Auctions app for other specialty items that will be auctioned off.

- We take on the Toledo Walleye at 6:05 p.m.

December 17 - Elementary School Game, presented by MidWestOne Bank and DASH Auctions + Postgame Skate Presented by The Family Dental Center

- GIVEAWAY: Team Photo giveaway

- We're welcoming all elementary school students, teachers and administrative staff. Help us give back to local school districts at this family-friendly game.

- First postgame skate of the season presented by The Family Dental Center. For the postgame skate: upon the conclusion of the game fans can participate in our postgame skate. Fans should bring their own skates and will be required to show their ticket for reentrance to the arena to participate.

- Go Bananas: We will have special auction items courtesy of DASH Auctions that will help our local elementary schools.

- Check the DASH Auctions app for other specialty items that will be auctioned off from the game.

- Puck drops at 2:05 p.m. vs. the Toledo Walleye

December 22 - Game Presented by Paul Park Real Estate

Friday Night in the Heartland! Enjoy being off for the holidays as we face off against Fort Wayne at 6:35 p.m. in this game presented by Paul Park Real Estate.

December 23 - Player Trading Card Giveaway

- It's part 1 of our 2-part Player Trading Card Giveaway series.

- It's our final game before we're off for the Holidays. Come celebrate with family and friends against Fort Wayne and a Saturday 6:05 p.m. puck drop.

January 15 - Community Day & MLK Day game (2:05 puck drop)

- The kids are off from school and we're celebrating our first MLK Day game with a special 2:05 puck drop against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

- It's a chance to come out and celebrate being a part of the eastern Iowa community on Community Day

- Industry Day: We're thanking the folks in the service Industry that do so much for the local community. Hang out at the Heartlanders game on a Monday like it's Saturday. We serve you!

January 19 - Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions

- The Heartlanders are proud ECHL affiliates of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild and we celebrate being an important part of the Minnesota hockey family on Affiliation Night, presented by DASH Auctions.

- We will be wearing special affiliation jerseys, available for auction on the DASH Auctions app. We will also make select game-used gear and other items available for auction on DASH.

- We take on our division rivals the Wheeling Nailers in this Friday night showdown at 6:35 p.m.

January 20 - Dash's Birthday

- Celebrating the Birthday of our amazing mascot Dash with a PARTY.

- We will have local mascots around Xtream Arena to celebrate Dash in style with fun birthday activities for our favorite mascot.

- We take on our division rivals the Wheeling Nailers in this Saturday night showdown at 6:05 p.m.

February 9 - Country Night

- Dust off your boots and ten-gallon hat for Country Night at Xtream Arena. We'll have a western and country theme throughout the night.

- We take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at 6:35 p.m.

February 10 - Cancer Awareness Night

- Join the Heartlanders as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have either fought and are currently fighting cancer throughout the weekend.

- We will be supporting various local non-profit organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer.

- We drop the puck with the Cincinnati Cyclones at 6:05 p.m.

February 14 - Valentine's Day

- Love is in the air at Xtream Arena for our first-ever Valentine's Day promotion against the Indy Fuel at 6:35 p.m.

- Perfect last-minute Valentine's Day gift to take your loved one(s) to the game.

February 16 - Star Wars Night

- We're traveling to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night.

- Celebrate with Star Wars characters on the concourse.

- We take on the Indy Fuel for this Friday night showdown at 6:35 p.m.

February 17 - Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions

- GIVEAWAY: Glow Bangers (first 1500 fans) presented by DASH Auctions

- Wear black to the game as we give away glow bangers to light up the arena

- All black everything at Xtream Arena, including special Blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app

- Check the DASH Auctions app for other specialty items that will be auctioned off from the game.

- Heartlanders vs. Indy at 6:05 p.m.

March 16 - St. Hat Trick's Day, presented by DASH Auctions (BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY)

- GIVEAWAY: Dash St. Patrick's Themed Bobblehead (first 500 fans)

- Theme Jerseys for St. Hat Trick's Day available for auction on the DASH Auctions App.

- Get your Saturday night started on our St. Hat Trick's Day, presented by DASH Auctions.

- Check DASH Auctions for special promo items related to the game.

- Wear green to the game and we're partying with a green theme at Xtream Arena.

- If a Heartlanders player scores a hat trick, one lucky fan will win a special prize pack presented by DASH Auctions.

March 22 - 100th home game in team history

- It's the 100th home game in team history!

- Celebrate our 100th home game by dressing like your grandparents.

- We host the Wichita Thunder in this Friday night showdown at 6:35 p.m.

March 23 - Heartland Heroes Night

- Eastern Iowa is a special place to live, but it wouldn't be the same without the contributions of so many in our community. Tonight is the night to honor those current and future frontline workers and heroes that serve eastern Iowa. The night will include special dedications to those that courageously and selflessly serve.

- We host the Wichita Thunder at 6:05 p.m.

March 24 - Faith & Family Night, presented by Pizza Ranch with Team Photo Giveaway| Postgame Skate presented by The Family Dental Center

- GIVEAWAY: Team Photo

- Our annual game where faith and hockey collide! Come out to Xtream Arena to celebrate Heartlanders hockey, faith and fellowship.

- Our final postgame skate of the season presented by The Family Dental Center. For the postgame skate: upon the conclusion of the game fans can participate in our postgame skate. Fans should bring their own skates and will be required to show their ticket for reentrance to the arena to participate.

- Celebrate Easter early with our postgame Easter Egg Hunt.

- We take on the Wichita Thunder at 2:05 p.m.

April 5 - Game Presented by the Iowa City Area Association of Realtors

- Friday Night in the Heartland! Enjoy this early spring showdown as we face off against Toledo at 6:35 p.m. in this game presented by the Iowa City Area Association of Realtors.

April 6 - Diversity Awareness Night

- All sports bring us together, and the Heartlanders have committed to creating an environment that fosters inclusion for all social backgrounds, religions, races, origins, sexual orientations, socio-economic statuses and identifications. We take the time during this game to highlight the importance of diversity in our community.

- On the ice, we're taking on the Toledo Walleye at 6:05 p.m.

April 12 - Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by United Iowa Financial with Player Card Giveaway

- GIVEAWAY: Player Trading Cards

- To kick off our final home weekend of the year, we host our last Friday night regular season game against the Kalamazoo Wings at 6:35 p.m.

- Game presented by United Iowa Financial.

- Make sure to come back for our final home game of the season on April 13 against Kansas City.

April 13 - Fan Appreciation Night

- We're extending stick taps to the best fans in the ECHL for our final home games of the regular season.

- Giveaways all night and fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on prizes.

- Season game worn jersey auction in which fans can purchase game-worn jerseys that were worn throughout the regular season during an arena in-game auction.

