65 Days Until Royals Opening Night Presented by Supportive Concepts

August 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals are 65 days away from their Opening Night game against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Royals on Facebook, Instagram and X!

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy games, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, and MORE right up to the first puck drop of the season at home for the Royals!

Follow us on social media platforms (@ReadingRoyals) to know when tickets for Opening Night and all 36 homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.