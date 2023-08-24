Join Slapshot's Kids Club

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals unveil the new Slapshot's Kids Club, previously known titled the Royals Kid's Club. Sign-ups for Slapshot's Kids Club are OPEN TO ALL KIDS 14 & UNDER. Like the Royals Kid's Club, Slapshot's Kids Club offers exclusive access and opportunities for the youth to enjoy more than just a hockey game. They receive the full Royals experience!

ALL KIDS CLUB MEMBERSHIPS WILL INCLUDE:

- Ticket to all 13 Saturday Home Games ($228 TICKET VALUE!)

- Members will sit together in Section 108

- Slapshot's Kids Club ID BADGE

- Individualized ticket link to sell reduced price tickets to family and friends

- Check-in at the Kids' Club Table on the concourse every Saturday - Sign up for activities and opportunities!

- Kids' Club Email Blast to receive updates on upcoming game day events

This 13 game Slapshot's Kids Club is a LIMITED TIME OFFER and will only be available until the Reading Royals' Opening Night on October 28th!

READING ROYALS YOUTH HOCKEY LEAGUE MEMBERS DO NOT NEED TO PURCHASE A KID'S CLUB MEMBERSHIP; IT IS INCLUDED WITH THE LEAGUE SIGN UP.

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals365 Full Season Memberships, Half Season Memberships, ten and six-game plans, groups, and suite/hospitality ticket options are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

