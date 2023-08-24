K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Ted Nichol

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie forward Ted Nichol signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Nichol, 26, is a Listowel, ON native who was acquired by Kalamazoo via a Future Consideration trade agreement with the Florida Everblades for the ECHL playing rights to Logan Lambdin last March.

"Ted Nichol is a competitive young forward that finishes every check, and he gained great experience being a part of a championship team last season," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach.

Nichol played 15 games (1g, 2a, 4 PIM) for the Everblades to finish the 2022-23 regular season, following his senior campaign with the University of Guelph.

"I'm excited for the opportunity and for the K-Wings' potential this season," Nichol said. "I can't wait to meet the fans, too. I've heard they're incredible and bring energy every game."

Before signing with Florida, Nichol played 76 games across four seasons with the Gryphons (16g, 25a, 85 PIM), winning the USports (OUA) championship in 2019-20. Nichol also played parts of five seasons (268 GP) with Kingston (OHL), scored 93 career OHL points (31g, 62a, 109 PIM) and was named team captain for the 2017-18 season.

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

