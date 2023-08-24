Defenseman Adrien Beraldo Returns to the Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and defenseman Adrien Beraldo have agreed to terms for the 2023-2024 season.

Beraldo joined the Walleye via a trade with Reading last season and appeared in 13 games for the Fish with an assist, 27 penalty minutes, and a plus-five. Prior to joining the Walleye, the Stoney Creek, Ontario native appeared in 19 games in Reading with three assists, 40 penalty minutes, and a plus-nine. He split his first pro season with Iowa in the ECHL and Iowa in the AHL. Beraldo posted 15 points (4G, 11A) in 49 games for the Heartlanders with 84 penalty minutes.

Before joining the pro ranks, the 6'0", 183-pound defenseman spent four years in the OHL, appearing in 164 games with 158 penalty minutes and 47 points (16G, 31A). He spent his final two years with Niagara that included a career-best 23 points (5G, 18A) in 45 contests.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy). Click here for the entire 2023- 24 schedule. Tickets for all home games are on sale now.

