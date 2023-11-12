Thunder Fall Short at Home, 3-2

GLENS FALLS - Ryan Smith and Patrick Grasso scored in a 3-2 loss for the Adirondack Thunder to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions on Sunday afternoon in front of over 3,000 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, the Lions took the lead just 0:31 into the second period. Vinnie Purpura stopped a shot from Cedrik Montminy; however, the rebound went right to Anthony Beauregard, and he beat Purpura for the lead. Montminy and Alex-Olivier Voyer were given the assists on Beauregard's seventh of the year.

Adirondack responded just one minute after the Lions took the lead. Ryan Smith was denied twice by goaltender Zachary Emond, but the third chance went into the net for Smith's sixth goal of the year from Jack Jeffers and Will MacKinnon at 1:31 of the second period. The game was tied at one after 40 minutes.

Trois-Rivieres got a good bounce to start the third period as Miguel Tourigny had the puck bounce in front of the net and rolled by Purpura's right leg pad for a 2-1 lead. The goal was assisted by Chris Ortiz and Ty Smilanic just 0:27 into the final period.

Patrick Grasso tied the game again for the Thunder at 6:24 of the third period as he fired in a one timer from Colin Felix for his third of the year. Felix and Tristan Ashbrook were credited with the assists and the game was tied at two.

Later in the third, the Lions scored the eventual game-winning goal off the stick of Jakov Novak at 10:53 of the third from Justin Ducharme and Markuss Komuls for a 3-2 advantage. That held up as the winner as Purpura stopped 26 of 29 in the loss.

The Thunder return home for a Thanksgiving Tripleheader on November 22 vs. Reading, and November 24 - 25 against Worcester.

