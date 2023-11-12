Americans Drop Series Finale
November 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost the third and final game of the weekend series with the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Allen.
The game was tied 2-2 in the third period when Colton Hargrove was called for a five-minute major for knee-to-knee contact. He was also given a game misconduct. Kansas City used most of those five minutes to set up the game winner. Kyle Jackson's go-ahead goal at the 17:09 mark proved to be the game deciding goal. KC added an empty netter to complete the weekend sweep.
Matt Marcinew and Kris Myllari extended their point streak to six games. Colby McAuley and Spencer Asuchak were the Americans goal scorers. For Asuchak, it was his first of the season.
Kevin Mandolese stopped 41 shots, suffering the loss. The Americans are back in action on Wednesday night in Idaho.
Three Stars:
1. KC - K. Jackson
2. ALN - M. Marcinew
3. KC - C. Coskey
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans look for a score against the Kansas City Mavericks
