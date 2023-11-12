Growlers Fall 2-1 in OT to Railers
November 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers came up just short in a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Trevor Cosgrove and Zach O'Brien picked up the regulation markers for their respective teams before Ashton Calder nabbed the game winner just 13 seconds into overtime to secure a 2-1 victory for the Railers.
Newfoundland begin an eight-game road trip at the Santander Arena next Friday night where they take on the Reading Royals at 8:30pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - L. Cavallin
2. WOR - A. Calder
3. WOR - T. Lennox
