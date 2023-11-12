Americans Fall to KC 3-1

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans outshot the Kansas City Mavericks 19-8 in the third period but couldn't close the deal as Kansas City won their second in a row in the season series with a 3-1 win on Military Appreciation Night in Allen.

Matt Marcinew scored a power play goal in the second period to tie the score at 1-1. It remained that way until less than four minutes left in regulation when Kansas City's Nolan Walker broke the tie with a power play goal of his own to put the Mavericks ahead for good. KC added an empty net goal in the final minute handing the Americans their fourth straight home loss.

"We fought hard in the third period," said Chad Costello. "We got another great performance in net by Mark Sinclair. It's a shame we couldn't reward him with a win."

For the first time this season the Americans held their opponent to under 40 shots on net. Mark Sinclair stopped 36 of 38 shots in defeat. The two teams close out the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM.

Three Stars:

1. KC - N. Walker

2. ALN - M. Marcinew

3. ALN - C. Hargrove

