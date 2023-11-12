ECHL Transactions - November 12

November 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 12, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Andy Willis, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica

Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Allen:

Add Solag Bakich, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Kevin Mandolese, G activated from reserve

Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve

Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)

Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

Florida:

Add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Gatenby, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve [11/11]

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve [11/11]

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [11/11]

Reading:

Delete Jacob Gaucher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve

