ECHL Transactions - November 12
November 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 12, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Andy Willis, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica
Add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Allen:
Add Solag Bakich, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Kevin Mandolese, G activated from reserve
Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve
Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)
Delete Mikael Robidoux, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)
Florida:
Add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Gatenby, D activated from reserve
Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Nardella, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve [11/11]
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve [11/11]
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [11/11]
Reading:
Delete Jacob Gaucher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve
Add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve
